Generations of the Mize family, owners of Blish-Mize Company in Atchison, will be honored as recipients of the Cray-Seaberg Vision of Excellence Award during a ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the historic Santa Fe Depot, South Tenth Street, Atchison, Kansas.
The event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by a presentation ceremony recognizing outstanding dedication and service provided to the local community by five generations of Blish-Mize Company leaders. Guest speakers will include Blish-Mize Co. Chairman of the Board John H. Mize and CEO & President Jonathan D. Mize. A portrait of five generations by Vaughn Shultz will also be unveiled.
The Vision of Excellence Award was established by the Santa Fe Depot's Board of Trustees in 2014 as a way to honor individuals and families who demonstrate extraordinary foresight and commitment in helping create progressive opportunities for the betterment of the overall community. It is named in recognition of outstanding community leadership exemplified by the award's first recipients, Cloud L. "Bud" and Sally Cray, Ladd M. and Karen Cray Seaberg, and other members of the Cray and Seaberg families. Their visionary leadership and support of community enrichment endeavors, including significant undertakings to sustain and enhance the depot, inspired the award's inception. In 2018, the award was bestowed on the Berger family—A.C. Robert "Bob" Berger, Richard N. "Rick" Berger, and Reed M. Berger—in recognition of that family's more than 100 years of local community and business leadership.
“The Mize family is most deserving of this honor because of their never-ending dedication to the community,” said Rick Berger, who will also serve as master of ceremonies for the celebration. “They have made a positive impact on nearly every aspect of the town going back over 150 years. I can’t imagine what our community might be like today if it were not for the five generations of leadership, generosity and unprecedented support they have provided. Atchison is a much better place because of them.”
The common thread among Blish-Mize Company leaders is their commitment to building community, especially with core Atchison organizations like the YMCA, Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Fe Depot, Theatre Atchison, and public and parochial educational systems. The town continues to progress along with the business, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021.
E.A. Mize moved to Atchison in 1871 with two brothers-in-law and $4,500 to invest in a business outfitting explorers heading west. Intrigued by the small town and opportunity for growth, E.A. realized the increased potential of the unique business and the growing community. He also dearly loved the area and knew that establishing roots in Atchison, a major transportation hub on the Missouri River, could only spell success for future generations. E.A. served as secretary and treasurer for the family business, at the time known as Blish, Mize & Silliman Hardware Company.
E.A.'s son, A. E. Mize, followed in his father's footsteps at the growing company, but also saw the "commercial importance" of Atchison by building up the business and community alongside the business. He served as Mayor and leader of the town in many ways. The Atchison Globe recognized him for celebrating 60 years of service with the company and for helping the city set a municipal efficiency record.
A.E.’s son, John H. Mize, Sr., also served as president & CEO and chairman of the board of the family business, known then as Blish, Mize & Silliman Wholesale Hardware Company. He was one of the community's biggest givers, having raised $35,000 following the devastating floods of 1951 to bring the community back on its feet. Cloud Cray once recognized his fundraising efforts as "fascinating." Mize, Sr. was always looking for ways to build the community and keep his family's generosity as a core value in life.
John Mize, Sr.’s, son, John H. Mize, Jr., chairman of the board of Blish-Mize Co., and former president & CEO of the company, also followed in his father's footsteps as a community leader, serving as a trustee and foundation member of the Atchison YMCA, Chamber of Commerce, and an advisory member of the United States Chamber of Commerce. He was honored in 2008 as the sixth inductee into the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame. He remains committed to the growth of Atchison by serving as a longtime trustee of the Courtney Turner Charitable Trust.
John Mize, Jr.’s, son, Jonathan Mize, continues the tradition of following in his father's footsteps at the company and community. At the company, he serves as CEO and president and for the town as the current chairperson for the Santa Fe Depot Board of Trustees. He also created the town's Community Foundation and serves as its current chairman, creating vital funds that, along with providing multiple other benefits, helped keep the community on its feet during the Covid pandemic and beyond. He recently raised over $120,000 for the Santa Fe Depot initiative. He has also spearheaded other fundraising efforts around Atchison and Kansas and served on the Board at the Kansas Chamber of commerce.
Funds raised through events associated with the Cray-Seaberg Vision of Excellence Award go toward future improvements to the depot, thus helping sustain both its historical and contemporary significance, as well as its prominence as a symbol of outstanding visionary accomplishments that widely benefit Atchison and the surrounding area.
“Living and working in this community you become familiar with the exceptionally outstanding service and generosity of families that are supportive of Atchison in numerous ways; the Crays, the Seabergs, the Bergers, and the Mizes,” said Jacque Pregont, a former president of the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce and current depot trustee, Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation treasurer and Amelia Earhart Festival coordinator “I've come to be friends with all of these families and have found that they not only generously provide support with funding, but often with hands-on help. It is absolutely time to recognize the Mize family and all that they have contributed throughout the years with the Cray-Seaberg VIsion of Excellence Award. Their contributions to our community are immeasurable. I have worked mostly with Jonathan and know that he will always make himself available to listen and to help in any way he and Blish-Mize can.”
During most of its existence, the nearly century-and-a-half-old depot was used to process incoming and outgoing shipments of goods and supplies, forging a vital link between America’s east and west. In December, 1986, Santa Fe donated the building to the City of Atchison, thanks in large part to the interest and involvement of Atchison native and former AT&SF Railway Company President Michael “Mick” R. Haverty.
While undergoing extensive renovation that began in 1987, great care was taken to preserve the depot’s historical and architectural integrity. In May, 1989, the building was reopened as an attraction for visiting guests and area residents. Today, the impressive stone structure houses the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce, Atchison Visitors Center, and Atchison County Historical Society Museum. It is the fourth oldest extant railroad building in the State of Kansas and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.