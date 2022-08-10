Last Saturday approximately 300 people attended the Cray-Seaberg Vision of Excellence Award event held at the historic Santa Fe Freight Depot. This year’s recipients were John Mize and Jonathan Mize. The Mize family has been part of Atchison for 151 years.
The ceremony was kicked off by Rick Berger, president of Berger Company. The Berger family and the Mize family have been friends for years and have worked alongside the Cray-Seaberg family to help Atchison become the great community it is today.
