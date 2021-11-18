An Atchison man recently heard that he will be serving more than 10 years inside a state correctional facility for his conviction for intent to distribute a dangerous drug in the presence of a child.
Christopher Raymond was sentenced Nov. 8 in Atchison County District Court to 129 months of prison time for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aggravated endangerment of a child.
Raymond’s conviction arose from a March 29 incident when Atchison police officers Captain Travis Eichelberger and Detective Whitney Wagner gained information about drugs at a residence, said Prosecutor Sherri Becker, of the Atchison County Attorney’s Office.
A search warrant was executed at the residence and as a result of the search police found numerous items that led to Raymond’s arrest and subsequently pleaded guilty Sept. 9 in Atchison County District Court.
During sentencing, Raymond was handed 123 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections and six months for that aggravated child endangerment. The sentences are to consecutively run to one another for a total of 129 months.
APD authorities and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation drug laboratory officials investigated the evidence.
Raymond's co-defendant, 47-year-old Velma Nolan remains in the Atchison County Jail, held on a $150,000 bond amount, according to the county's jail log. Nolan's is scheduled for an appointment at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 during the Atchison County District Court criminal docket.
