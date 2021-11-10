A two-vehicle injury accident sent nine persons to area hospitals for emergency care Tuesday night west of the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge along U.S. Highway 59 two miles east of Atchison in the Winthrop, Missouri area.
Three female juveniles and two adult males, Andrew W. Johnson, 40, and Matthew D. Peltzer, 50, all of Rushville, Missouri, suffered serious injuries and were transported by Buchannan County EMS ambulance to Mosaic Life Care center in St. Joseph, Missouri, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Log report.
Three 15-year-old males and two females, aged 12 and 15 years old suffered moderate injuries. The girls and one of the boys were taken by private vehicles to Mosaic. One of the boys was taken by private vehicle to Amberwell Atchison. All but one of the moderated injured parties are Rushville residents.
A 15-year-old moderately injured male from Atchison, is listed as the driver of a 1994 GMC Sierra pickup truck. The teen driver was transported by ambulance to Mosaic. Peltzer was an occupant in the pickup. Johnson is listed as the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram van.
MSHP Trooper R. A. Allee investigated the crash. Allee reported said the accident happened about 7:10 p.m. as both vehicles were westbound along U.S. Highway 59. The pickup followed the van too closely and its front bumper impacted the van’s rear bumper. The pickup began to slide clockwise and came to rest on its wheels facing northeast in the westbound lane along the highway. The van traveled off along the north side of the highway and came to rest on its wheels facing west.
Cpl. R.P. Dudeck, of Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and authorities from Atchison County Kansas Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. The authorities determined only four of the parties involved in the accident wore safety devices.
The pickup was disabled ant towed from the crash site, the van was driven from the scene, the MSHP report indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.