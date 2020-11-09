A 36-year-old Atchison man was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by ambulance for treatment of injuries he suffered in wake of a rollover accident Saturday about in Buchanan County, Missouri.
Kevin W. Armstrong was eastbound along U.S. Highway 59 about 8:05 p.m. Nov. 7 when the 2000 GMC Jimmy he drove traveled off along the south side of the roadway and struck a large rock, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The accident occurred west of Fowler Road, about one mile east of Atchison. Armstrong overcorrected the SUV, which caused it to skid.
The side wheels along the driver’s side caught the ground, which in turned caused Armstrong’s vehicle to roll. The vehicle came to rest of the roadway along the driver’s side facing west.
Cpl. R.P. Dudeck, of the MSHP Troop H investigated the incident. Armstrong’s SUV was disabled and was towed from the scene.
