WINTHROP, Mo. – A 49-year-old Atchison man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a single vehicle rollover accident Monday night about a mile east of Atchison along U.S. Highway 59 in Buchanan County, Missouri.
Christopher E. Harvey was pronounced dead at the accident scene, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports.
The crash occurred about 8:40 p.m. as Harvey drove a 1989 GMC Sierra pickup truck northbound along U.S. Highway 59 in easterly direction. The vehicle traveled off along the south side of the roadway, then vaulted from a field entrance and became airborne. The truck struck the ground and overturned. Harvey was ejected through the rear window. The truck overturned again, an unknown number of times and came to rest atop the ground facing west, MSHP reported. Harvey was not wearing a seat belt.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Rushville Fire Department assisted at the scene.
