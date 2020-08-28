The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Missouri Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will meet to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state.
The meeting will be Thursday, September 10, at 9 a.m., in the USD 409 Community Meeting Room, 626 Commercial in Atchison, Kansas. The RAC will have presentations on the Missouri River Public Assistance to States (PAS) and Missouri River Mitigation property, as well as education and final goal approval.
If you are unable to attend in person, virtual is an option. The agenda, meeting materials and call-in information will be available at http:www.kwo.ks.gov.
If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or call (785) 296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.
