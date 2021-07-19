The Kansas Water Office’s Missouri Regional Advisory Committee will meet virtually to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state.
The meeting will be Tuesday, August 3, at 1 p.m., at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 300 S. 5Th St., in Atchison. The main agenda item is discussion of the RAC’s budget input for consideration by the Kansas Water Authority in the State Water Plan Fund FY 2023 KWA budget recommendation development process. There will also be a presentation by Craig Welton on the USACE levee project near Elwood on the Missouri River and also Gary Satter of Glacial Hills RD&C will be presenting on the Cover Crop Coach Program.
The agenda and meeting materials will be available at www.kwo.ks.gov or you may request copies by calling 785-296-3185 or toll-free at 888- KAN-WATER (526-9283).
If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or call (785) 296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.
