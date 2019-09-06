An alleged theft that occurred early in the week resulted in the arrest and charges subsequently filed Friday against a local woman.
Catherine J. Gonzales, 49, of Atchison, landed a stay in the Atchison County Jail following her arrest by Atchison police authorities on Thursday for a theft that occurred Sunday, Sept. 1 n the 100 block of South Third Street. Gonzales faces one count felony theft.
Bond was set Friday morning at $2,500 in Atchison County District court while the formal charges were pending. Gonzales requested on her own behalf to modify it a personal recognizance bond that would allow her to attend her scheduled doctor appointments.
District Court Judge Robert Bednar said he would order an immediate bond screen and then advise her of his decision.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the case centers on an allegation that while Gonzales was in Paolucci’s she took a wallet and its contents without authorization from another person.
