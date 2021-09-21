A 28-year-old man with Atchison ties was behind bars in the county jail facing felony charges and possibly others are pending arising from a Sunday incident involving a vehicle belonging to another that was disabled in Leavenworth County.
Casey Cane Jordan Crawford heard the formal charges announced in the formal complaint filed Tuesday morning in Atchison County District Court. The charges include one count fleeing and attempt to elude; and interference with a law enforcement officer being an Atchison County Sheriff’s Office deputy. If convicted the crimes are each punishable by a maximum of 15 months in a Kansas prison. Bond for Crawford was set at $25,000 cash or surety.
Crawford is scheduled to return to court at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 with court-appointed counsel.
Crawford’s arrest culminated after a 50-year-old man reported to Atchison Police Department authorities that an acquaintance of his borrowed his 2016 Chevrolet Malibu car, and had not returned it, said APD Chief Mike Wilson. Information developed to indicate the vehicle was in the county south of Atchison, and APD requested that Sheriff’s Office authorities be on the lookout for it. A deputy subsequently spotted the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
Atchison County Sheriff’s deputies located the Chevy Malibu as it travel along U.S. Highway 59 in a rural part of the county, Sheriff Jack Laurie said. The vehicle fled from the deputies.
The complaint against Crawford alleges despite lights and sirens command to stop for the deputies he continued to drive the vehicle.
The vehicle continued its travel across the Leavenworth County line in a rural area and it eventually became disabled by On-Star where the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot, Laurie said via press release. The Atchison County Sheriff’s K-9 was deployed and the driver, identified as Crawford was apprehended a short distance from the vehicle. Crawford was arrested for the theft of the vehicle, fleeing and the attempt to elude, interference with a law enforcement officer, operating a vehicle with no valid license and several traffic infractions.
As of Tuesday morning, the case file police submitted Monday to Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker remained under her review.
