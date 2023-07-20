The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation is pleased to formally announce Mindi Love Pendergraft as the new Executive Director for both the Foundation and its Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. Following a national search, Love Pendergraft joined in celebrating its April 14 grand opening and has led the Museum in welcoming over 9,120 visitors from across Atchison, the Midwest and across the country.
“We are fortunate to have Mindi Love Pendergraft’s breadth of museum and nonprofit experience along with her innovative leadership that is well suited to reflect the spirit of Amelia and our guiding mission to inspire future generations in the pursuit of flight,” Karen Seaberg, founder and board president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation and the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum said. “The Atchison community has quickly embraced Mindi and we’re thrilled with the local and national partnerships she is already initiating for the Museum’s exciting future.”
Love Pendergraft’s three-decade career in museum and nonprofit management includes her most recent role as executive director of the Johnson County Museum where she was instrumental in transforming a former mid-century modern bowling alley and ice-skating center into a new cultural arts hub for Johnson County, Kan. The Johnson County Museum is a major tenant of the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center which opened in 2017.
Under her leadership, the Johnson Country Museum was recognized more than 30 times for its award-winning exhibitions, innovative educational programs, and historic preservation projects. Love Pendergraft earned a B.A. in History from the University of Kansas and is a graduate of the prestigious Seminar for Historical Administration. She has served on numerous nonprofit boards including the American Association for State and Local History, the Heritage League of Greater Kansas City, and the Arts Council of Johnson County.
“It’s an incredible honor to join in expanding on the successful grand opening of the new Amelia Earhart Museum and to engage local and national partners in elevating Earhart’s trailblazing legacy,” Mindi Love Pendergraft said. “Together, we have a truly unique opportunity with the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum to inspire young people, especially, with Amelia’s life story while exploring possibilities for their own— including careers in aviation and STEM and other future career paths.”
Love Pendergraft officially began her role on March 27 and has quickly begun expanding Museum partnerships, educational programs and community engagement.
Museum Joins in celebrating the annual Amelia Earhart Festival (July 21-23)
The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will join the Atchison, Kan., community in celebrating the annual Amelia Earhart Festival to honor Earhart’s birthday in her beloved hometown. Events at the Museum, located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (16701 286th Road, Atchison, KS) include:
Saturday, July 22
o 8-10 a.m. —Boy Scouts Troop 86 hosts pancake breakfast for the general public
o 9 a.m. — Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum opens
o 9-11 a.m. — Meet and greet the Wing Walking team at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (home of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum) before they fly in the Festival’s evening Aerobatic Show
o 2-4 p.m. — Museum will host Amelia Earhart impersonator Sydney Schumksy to “meet and greet” visitors (with museum ticket). Sydney comes to Atchison from the San Diego Air and Space Museum and is a member of The San Diego Ninety-Nines, an international organization for women pilots. (Amelia Earhart co-founded the Ninety-Nines and was the first president.)
Museum hours during the Amelia Earhart Festival:
o Fri., July 21 — 10 am to 5 pm
o Sat., July 22 — 9 am to 5 pm
o Sun., July 23 — Noon to 5 pm
o The gift shop inside the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will be open to the public (no ticket required).
