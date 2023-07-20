Mindi Love Pendergraft

 Submitted photo

The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation is pleased to formally announce Mindi Love Pendergraft as the new Executive Director for both the Foundation and its Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. Following a national search, Love Pendergraft joined in celebrating its April 14 grand opening and has led the Museum in welcoming over 9,120 visitors from across Atchison, the Midwest and across the country.

“We are fortunate to have Mindi Love Pendergraft’s breadth of museum and nonprofit experience along with her innovative leadership that is well suited to reflect the spirit of Amelia and our guiding mission to inspire future generations in the pursuit of flight,” Karen Seaberg, founder and board president of the Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation and the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum said. “The Atchison community has quickly embraced Mindi and we’re thrilled with the local and national partnerships she is already initiating for the Museum’s exciting future.”