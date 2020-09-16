TOPEKA – A mill and overlay project on K-20 in Brown and Doniphan counties, will begin Wednesday, Sept. 17, weather permitting. The project is expected to be complete by Oct. 9.
Work will occur during daylight hours in Brown County on K-20 from U.S. 73/K-7 junction east to the Brown/Doniphan County line and in Doniphan County on K-20 from the Brown/Doniphan County line east to the K-7/K-20 junction. Saturday work is possible.
Traffic will be controlled using a pilot car operation to guide traffic for up to three miles. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
Herzog Contracting Corporation of St. Joseph, Mo. is the contractor on the $2 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/EiLDCn5j4xfGGnPI9HOV-?domain=kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.