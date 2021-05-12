Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post 6 and Lt. Jared Fox Jackson VFW Post 1175 veterans annually honor their comrades. Members of both Atchison military veterans’ organizations will begin the traditional Memorial Day services for U.S. military veterans starting at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31 and will visit local cemeteries in the local area.
While at the cemeteries the VFW and American Legion organization will present the American Flag with a 21-gun salute by a firing squad a bulger performing taps will follow at each of the respective cemeteries.
Following visits to the respective cemeteries both organizations will gather together at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park along the Atchison Riverfront. The VFW will perform the last presentation near the USS Arizona Memorial along the Riverfront.
*The VFW will make presentations at:
9 a.m. at Lancaster Cemetery.
9:35 a.m. Evergreen at Effingham.
9:55 a.m. St. Ann’s in Effingham.
10:35 a.m. at Sunset Memory Garden.
11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary.
11:30 a.m. near the USS Arizona Memorial.
*The American Legion will make presentations at:
8:50 a.m. at Oak Hill in Atchison.
9:15 a.m. at Mt. Vernon.
9:40 a.m. at St. Patrick.
10:10 a.m. at Sumner.
10:45 a.m. at Sugar Creek Cemetery near Rushville, Missouri.
The public is welcome to attend presentations. All who wish to attend are encouraged to be at the cemetery of choice about 20 minutes prior to listed times, and are asked to be patient. All times are approximate to allow for traveling. Due to the COVID-19 issues everyone is encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
