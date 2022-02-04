SEWARD, NEBRASKA-- Mikayla Lowe, from Atchison, Kansas was one of 251 students named to Concordia University, Nebraska's honors list for the Fall 2021 semester.
Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.
