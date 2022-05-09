SEWARD, NEBRASKA – Mikayla Lowe, Atchison, earned a B.S.Ed. and Lutheran Teachers Diploma from Concordia University, Nebraska.
On May 7, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 400 graduates. The Class of 2022 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.
At the ceremony, Concordia President Dr. Bernard Bull encouraged graduates to embrace opportunities with a combination of boldness and humility while using their gifts, talents and abilities to serve God and others. He reminded students to heed God's call to learn and lead in the church and in the world, always seeking to serve with wisdom, clarity of conviction and character.
Dr. Kurt Senske, founder and principal of CEO-Board Services and 2022 recipient of a Concordia University doctor of laws degree, presented the commencement address.
Senske encouraged graduates to keep Christ at the center of their lives, setting aside prevalent worldly messages and influences often found on social media and elsewhere.
Senske reminded graduates that times of suffering, hardship and disappointment are God-given opportunities to discover new purpose in life. He also pointed out that how we live each day and not what we do is what truly matters.
About Concordia University, Nebraska
Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.
