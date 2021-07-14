Police are investigating thefts and attempted thefts that occurred in the early morning hours on Wednesday in the northeast area of the City, Atchison Police Chief reported
About 1:00AM Wednesday it was reported to police an attempt was made to take a vehicle from the 400 block Unity, Wilson said. A short time later forced entry was made into a vehicle in the 300 block Mound. Vehicle alarms alerted victims and police responded to both scenes. Although both vehicles sustained damage nothing was taken, Wilson said.
It was about 1:30AM when police officers attempted to stop a Ford pickup truck pulling a utility trailer in the area of Third and Main streets, Wilson said via press release. The truck fled from officers. The trailer was recovered in the 700 block Riley and the truck was recovered in the Fifth and Riley streets vicinity with no suspects being located. Wilson said police subsequently determined the truck and trailer had been stolen sometime after 10 p.m. from the 900 block North 6th Street. No arrests have yet been made, Wilson said.
Police officers responded about 5:30 a. m. to Third and Laramie streets where a boat and trailer were setting in the intersection. An investigation determined that a 2002 Dodge truck with the attached boat and trailer had just been stolen from the 500 block Washington Street. The truck had then been driven several blocks where the trailer was disconnected and left behind. Police continue to search for the truck as the investigation continues.
Concerning a vehicle theft reported about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, police arrested 23-year-old Kristina A. Smith, of Independence, Missouri.
Wilson said the theft of a 2011 Volkswagen Passat automobile was reported stolen by Terry Smith Jr. of Atchison from the 1500 block of Main Street. The suspect and victim were acquainted and were both inside the Volkswagen the victim exited the vehicle to retrieve something left behind in a car wash facility when the suspect drove off in the Volkswagen.
The Volkswagen was recovered about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near along Kansas Highway 7 near 330th Road after the vehicle apparently ran out of gas, Wilson reported.
Kristina Smith is facing an Atchison Municipal Court charge for theft charge and as of Wednesday afternoon was in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of a $1,500 surety bond. Smith was scheduled for a 9 a.m. Friday, July 16 municipal court appointment, according to the county jail log.
