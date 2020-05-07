The Maur Hill-Mount Academy greenhouse opened Saturday with a rather successful turnout.
The greenhouse nearly sold out all plants with a limited capacity of 10 people at a time.
The greenhouse was open from 8 a.m. to noon and will have the same house this Saturday.
The Farmers Market sale will take place May 16.
Baskets are $15, potted plants are $3 and 6-packs tomatoes herbs are $3.
The Whole Hog Special is $45 and shoppers are limited to two baskets.
Shoppers are to contact Tim Miller to let him know when they would like to shop.
