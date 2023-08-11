Kansasmock

Maur Hill-Mount Academy students are the 2023 reigning Kansas Mock Trial champions, the team members are Isaac Trotter, Anthony Wurtz, Macie Adams, Andrew Schramp, Katherine Madden, Charlie Rziha, Hayden Lickhart, Stas Yaczesko and Hannah Humburg. 

 Submitted photo

Coach Thomas Doyle and a group of Maur-Hill Mount Academy students are looking forward to the new school year in hopes to keep their title as the Mock Trial Kansas Champs and achieving higher marks at the national competition.

Doyle, a pre-law student at Benedictine College persuaded MH-MA officials to allow him to coach a mock trial program for MH-MA students as an extracurricular activity during the previous school year.