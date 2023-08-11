Maur Hill-Mount Academy students are the 2023 reigning Kansas Mock Trial champions, the team members are Isaac Trotter, Anthony Wurtz, Macie Adams, Andrew Schramp, Katherine Madden, Charlie Rziha, Hayden Lickhart, Stas Yaczesko and Hannah Humburg.
Coach Thomas Doyle and a group of Maur-Hill Mount Academy students are looking forward to the new school year in hopes to keep their title as the Mock Trial Kansas Champs and achieving higher marks at the national competition.
Doyle, a pre-law student at Benedictine College persuaded MH-MA officials to allow him to coach a mock trial program for MH-MA students as an extracurricular activity during the previous school year.
Nine underclassmen, Isaac Trotter, Anthony Wurtz, Macie Adams, Andrew Schramp, Katherine Madden, Charlie Rziha, Hayden Lickhart, Stas YacZesko and Hannah Humburg all signed up for the inaugural year of the mock trial program at MH-MA.
Doyle said all have gained skills to carry throughout their lifetime.
"They are more confident in their speaking and their ability of thinking on their feet," Doyle said.
District Court Judge Martin Asher, retired, and his daughter-in-law Katie Asher, a MH-MA faculty member, served as team advisors.
Doyle said he is a graduate Hayden High School in Topeka where he participated for two years in the mock trial program there where one of his mock trial coaches was a professor at Washburn Law School.
Doyle said he gained a lot of experience, and that it would be beneficial to introduce to the youth attending MH-MA.
There was some reaching out to spark interest in the community, Doyle said.
It was in their first semester when the students studied the rules of law and organized to present their cases at competitions, In December of 2022 they had earned a first place at regionals and became eligible for the state finals.
All the while throughout the process, Doyle said there was something about the young budding counselors and attributes. Of the program.
"They bonded as a team and learned to feel comfortable in public speaking," Doyle said.
After regionals in the spring, four mock trial teams advance to the respective state competitions. MH-MA won the Mock Trial Kansas Championship and were bound for the national competition that was May 18-20 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The team's achievements were beyond the expectations especially for their first year of competition, Doyle said. At the nationals the MH-MA team scored 38th out of the 50 states.
