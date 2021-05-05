Maur Hill-Mount Academy President Phil Baniewicz has announced this year’s graduation speaker. Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Richard “Dick” Hunninghake, will be the commencement speaker at MH-MA’s graduation May 22. Hunninghake has worked at the school 41 years and is retiring after this school year.
Hunninghake, a Seneca native, attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School from first grade through high school graduation. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in English at Benedictine College in 1977. After earning his Bachelor’s degree from Benedictine, he took a teaching and coaching position at a public school in Norwich, Kan. for two years.
In 1979, Hunninghake was hired as an English teacher at Maur Hill Prep and as the assistant football and basketball coach for the school. Hunninghake was assistant football coach for 17 years and won state titles in 1998 and 2003 with Head Coach John Flynn. From 1982 to 1990, Hunninghake was the head basketball coach.
In 1993, along with Headmaster and President, Mark Watson, Hunninghake took on administrative duties. He did this while he earned his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Benedictine College graduating in 1998.
Hunninghake was then Headmaster from 1998 to 2003 when Maur Hill Prep and Mount St. Scholastica merged to what is now Maur Hill-Mount Academy. After the merger he was named the Director of Operations. From 2005 to date, he has been the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director.
“My whole life I’ve been involved in Benedictine Catholic education. That’s the only place I really wanted to be,” said Hunninghake. “You take the Catholic element of our school and the relationships, that’s really the thing that made me stay for all of these years.”
Students, staff, and alumni are grateful for Hunninghake’s decades of hard work and are looking forward to hearing his graduation speech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.