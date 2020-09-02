MGP is pleased to share that their proprietary brands – George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Remus Repea lReserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey Series IV, and Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey – were all awarded Gold Medals at the 2020 Whiskies of the World competition. Remus Repeal Reserve Series IV also received top honors with Best in Class recognition. Remus Repeal Reserve Series IV, a limited annual release from the George Remus family, is set to debut in September. This outstanding result continues another year of quality recognition for the MGP distillery teams in Atchison and Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Whiskies of the World, one of the largest and most popular consumer whisky tasting events in the US, has just announced the results of the Whiskies of the World Awards. In their sixth year, the annual awards are supported by Whiskies of the World’s parent company, International Wine & Spirit Competition. The judging panel includes industry professionals from Austin, Texas, Houston, Texas and California with strict benchmarks. All the spirits were judged on a 100-point basis, concentrating on appearance, aromatics, flavor, mouth feel and finish.
