MGP pledges funds to hospitality industry relief efforts and increase its industrial alcohol production for hand sanitizer at their Atchison and Lawrenceburg, Indiana distilleries.
MGP Ingredients, the parent company of MGP Brands, continues to support the COVID-19 relief effort with both financial aid and other support to the United States Bartenders’ Guild Relief Fund and The Restaurant Workers Community Foundation Emergency Relief Fund.
MGP Brands include George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, TILL American Wheat Vodka, Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey, Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey and Green Hat Gin.
Acting with the USBG Emergency Fund and the Restaurant Workers Community Foundation, the MGP team is committed to assisting the bar and restaurant community on the local and national level by providing financial aid and other resources for workers who are most impacted by COVID-19 as a result of restaurant and bar closures across the country. If local residents have the means, they are invited to donate to the USBG Relief Fund or The Restaurant Workers Community Foundation Emergency Relief Fund.
MGP has significantly increased its production at their Atchison and Lawrenceburg, Ind., distilleries to support an exponential increase demand for industrial alcohol, used in the production of hand sanitizers and commercial disinfectants. MGP employees are working around the clock to increase supply to companies that produce these vital products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.