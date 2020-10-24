WASHINGTON, D.C. — New Columbia Distillers has been named by USA Today as one of the country’s Best Craft Gin Distilleries, MGP officials announced in an Oct. 6 press release.
A panel of experts partnered with USA Today/10Best editors to nominate the Top 20, and the Top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. New Columbia Distillers placed fifth in the overall standing. 10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased and experiential travel coverage of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world.
“Our team is honored to be recognized by USA Today and consumers as one of the country’s Best Craft Gin Distilleries,” says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of MGP Brands, the parent company of New Columbia Distillers. “Green Hat Gin is committed to excellence in their category, and is proud to stand among the Ten Best craft gin makers in the country.”
Green Hat Gin is the latest addition to MGP’s portfolio of award-winning brands, and its first proprietary gin. MGP Brands acquired New Columbia Distillers in March 2020, encompassing the Green Hat Gin distillery, retail tasting room, bar and gin garden, in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Housed in an historic warehouse, Green Hat was the first distillery licensed in Washington, D.C. after Prohibition.
A premium gin crafted with a unique blend of botanicals, Green Hat also offers a Navy and Citrus Floral style, in addition to Summer Cup, a seasonal liqueur.
Green Hat is named for George Cassiday, the bootlegger to Congress during Prohibition, known for his signature green fedora.
