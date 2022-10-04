Krusemark
File Photo

MGP Ingredients, Inc., (MGPI: Nasdaq), a leading producer of distilled spirits, branded spirits and food ingredient solutions, has named Matt Krusemark to succeed David Dykstra as Vice President of Sales for the Distilling Solutions segment. Dykstra recently announced to customers and colleagues his plan to retire Dec. 31 after more than 30 years with MGP.

Krusemark is well-versed in all aspects of the company’s alcohol business. He joined MGP in 2005 as an inside sales and customer service representative. He was promoted five years later to Inside Sales Manager for food grade and industrial alcohol. When the company acquired the historic former Seagram’s Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana in 2011, Krusemark added brown spirits sales to his responsibilities and was named Alcohol Sales Manager. He was promoted to Alcohol Sales Director in 2021.

