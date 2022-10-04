MGP Ingredients, Inc., (MGPI: Nasdaq), a leading producer of distilled spirits, branded spirits and food ingredient solutions, has named Matt Krusemark to succeed David Dykstra as Vice President of Sales for the Distilling Solutions segment. Dykstra recently announced to customers and colleagues his plan to retire Dec. 31 after more than 30 years with MGP.
Krusemark is well-versed in all aspects of the company’s alcohol business. He joined MGP in 2005 as an inside sales and customer service representative. He was promoted five years later to Inside Sales Manager for food grade and industrial alcohol. When the company acquired the historic former Seagram’s Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana in 2011, Krusemark added brown spirits sales to his responsibilities and was named Alcohol Sales Manager. He was promoted to Alcohol Sales Director in 2021.
“Matt has grown along with the business as MGP evolved from an industrial alcohol supplier to a leading producer of spirits for customers ranging from crafts to multinational operations,” said President and CEO Dave Colo. “We are thrilled to announce his promotion and look forward to his sales leadership in our largest and most profitable business segment.”
Dykstra is working closely with Krusemark to assure a smooth transition in the new year.
“Matt knows our business inside and out,” Dykstra said. “I’m confident he will continue the customer-focused approach that has helped grow MGP’s influence in the distilled spirits industry during the past decade. I couldn’t be happier to turn the reins over to him.”
Krusemark received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing from Kansas State University in 2004 and an MBA from Benedictine College in 2005. He is a native of Atchison, Kansas, the corporate headquarters of MGP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.