MGP recently launched two programs showcasing whiskey products produced at their company-owned historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
The 2021 Rossville Union Single Barrel Rye Program and their 2021 George Remus Single Barrel Program were launched one day apart in mid-January.
Released on Jan. 13, the 2021 Rossville Union Single Barrel Rye Program by MGP known in the distilled beverage spirits industry as the “Masters of Rye,” MGP is the largest distiller of Rye Whiskey in the United States and has expanded this year’s Single Barrel selections to include three mash bills. Rossville Union Single Barrel releases will be offered at cask strength and are available for pre-sell until Monday, March 15. Participating accounts in the Single Barrel program are invited to connect virtually with the distillery team in Lawrenceburg to taste, select and order their preferred mash bills. Participating retailers can also opt to customize the label on their 2021 Single Barrel Selection to enhance the collectible aspect of this special offering.
“Our Lawrenceburg distillery team is proud to produce the finest Rye Whiskey in the country,” said Andrew Mansinne, MGP Vice President of Brands, in a press release.
“The Rossville Union Single Barrel Program has exceeded expectations. We’re thrilled to expand our offering with a choice of three mash bills and marketing support that exemplifies MGP’s commitment to our partners in the Rye Whiskey category.”
Bottled annually, Rossville Union Single Barrel Straight Rye will ship to each participating retailer by August 2021, just in time for National Rye Month. Partners can also “Order the Barrel” to proudly display their custom-stenciled private selections.
George Remus Single Barrel selections will be offered at cask strength in two mash bills that reflect MGP’s signature high-rye bourbon character. Participating accounts in the Single Barrel program are invited to connect virtually with the distillery team in Lawrenceburg to taste, select and order their preferred mash bills. Participating retailers can also opt to customize the label on their 2021 Single Barrel Selection to enhance the collectible aspect of this special offering. George Remus Bourbon Single Barrels are also available for pre-sell until Monday, March 15.
“The Remus Family of Bourbon Whiskies exemplifies MGP’s expertise in distilling, aging and blending. Our Single Barrel program offers an exciting complement to our Bourbon portfolio and allows us to showcase our historic high-rye mash bills,” Mansinne said.
“We’re thrilled to expand this year’s program with a renewed commitment to support our partners with marketing support tailored to reach the most discriminating Bourbon consumers.”
Bottled annually, the George Remus Single Barrel Bourbon will be shipped to each participating retailer by September 2021, to coincide with National Bourbon Month. Partners can also “Order the Barrel” to proudly display their custom-stenciled private selections.
