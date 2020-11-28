The blaze at MGP Ingredients in Atchison lasted into the night after local fire departments responded following a reported explosion.
Local residents reported hearing a big boom about 8:15 p.m. and shortly after smoke blanketed this small Northeast Kansas community. Police Chief Mike Wilson said his officers, along with firefighters and other emergency personnel responded at that time and quickly blocked of Main Street, between 10th and 14th streets.
Local resident Grant Franklin submitted drone photos that shows smoke billowing from a certain area of the distillery, and other local residents have submitted photos as well.
Chief Wilson reported there were no injuries and all employees were able to be evacuated. Firefighters remained on the scene spraying down grain that had caught fire throughout the night.
The cause of the fire had not been released yet, but the Globe will update the story as more information becomes available.
(Atchison Globe staff Joey May, James Howey and Mary Meyers contributed to this report)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.