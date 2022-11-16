MGP logo

2022 marks ninth consecutive year for community program

MGP Ingredients and local non-profit agencies are teaming up again this holiday season to distribute food boxes to Atchison-area families in need through the “Boxes of Blessing” project. Each box contains 25 pounds of non-perishable items.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.