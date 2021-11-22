Atchison, KAN., November 18, 2021 — MGP Ingredients and local non-profit agencies are teaming up again this holiday season to distribute food boxes to Atchison-area families in need through the “Boxes of Blessing” project. Each box contains 25 pounds of non-perishable items.
The food boxes will be available, while supplies last, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, December 10 in the alley south of Atchison Wholesale Grocery, 100 South 3rd Street. Drivers are requested to line up on Main Street.
“‘Boxes of Blessing’ is a labor of love for all of us and we are excited to bring the program to Atchison for the eighth consecutive year,” said Michael Buttshaw, MGP’s vice president of Ingredient Solutions sales, marketing and R&D. “We hope to brighten the holidays for our neighbors.”
The project was inspired by a community program developed more than 20 years ago at B.C. Williams, a Dallas-based ingredients distributor and producer of custom mixes, bases and concentrates. “Boxes of Blessing,” initially focused on helping families in Texas and Tennessee, was extended to the Atchison area in 2014.
Local partners include Atchison County Food Pantry at First Christian Church; the Salvation Army of Atchison County; Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas; and Pantry of Hope; Atchison Wholesale Grocery and the Atchison Police Department.
