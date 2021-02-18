WASHINGTON, D.C. – MGP, of Atchion, recently announced plans to roll-out Green Hat Gin to their current distribution partners in the first half of 2021. MGP-owned Green Hat Gin is Washington, D.C.’s first licensed distillery since Prohibition. Crafted with a unique blend of botanicals in copper pot stills, Green Hat Gin is offered in four styles: Green Hat Original Batch Gin, Green Hat Navy Strength Gin, Green Hat Citrus Floral Gin and Summer Cup Cordial.
Green Hat Gin is the latest addition to the portfolio of award-winning brands at MGP, and their first proprietary gin brand. MGP acquired New Columbia Distillers in March 2020, encompassing the Green Hat Gin distillery, retail tasting room, bar and gin garden, all located in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C.
“This will be a very exciting season for our team as we build the Green Hat Gin brand and grow our distribution footprint,” said Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP. “We are receiving outstanding feedback from our trade partners about the quality of Green Hat and look forward to sharing our brand story with gin lovers across the country.”
Green Hat Original Batch Gin is the inaugural recipe, made for those that appreciate a juniper-forward blend balanced with original botanicals. This super-premium gin contains classic aromas of juniper, citrus and herbs that linger on the palate with anise notes and a crisp finish. Green Hat offers three additional expressions: a higher-proof Navy Strength Gin with notes of candied lemon, grapefruit, lavender and clover; Citrus Floral Gin, a bright lemon, orange, and cherry blossom style; and Summer Cup Cordial, a fruit and herb cordial with cheerful bursts of citrus, rosehips, cucumber, black tea, verbena and lavender.
Green Hat Gin is inspired by George Cassiday, the infamous “Man in the Green Hat.” Instantly recognizable in his green felt fedora, Cassiday was a mysterious bootlegger who kept Congress well-stocked during Prohibition from his private offices in the House and Senate. Legend has it that he recorded more than 25 deliveries per day in his Black Book over the course of a decade, making him very popular indeed on both sides of the Hill. Cassiday is credited with helping to bring Prohibition to an end with a series of scathing front-page articles, even at the demise of his own good fortune. A man of his word, he destroyed the Black Book on the eve of Repeal and has been synonymous with the D.C. spirits scene ever since.
