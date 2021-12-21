Area missions benefited from the proceeds earned from the sales of homemade cookies and candies to choose from during early December at Atchison United Methodist Church.
Congregation members Marta Myers and Carolyn Mohler agree the recent sale holiday cookie and candy sale marked the second event that was initially planned to be annual fundraiser. The first sale was in 2019 and the effort was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cookies were sold by the dozen and the candy cost was by the pound.
Celine Healy, an Atchison Middle School seventh-grader, volunteered to work alongside Myers and Mohler the evening of Dec. 3. Despite her young age Healy’s baking talents recently expanded beyond the local community. Healy and her long-time friend, Amora Regan comprised the Sweet Tweens Team to compete on an episode of “Disney’s Magic Bake-Off” nationally broadcast during September on the Disney Channel.
Healy baked batches of Pumpkin Snickerdoodles and Butterscotch Chocolate Chip cookies and another variety for the Methodist Church holiday bake sale.
In addition to the Friday night early choice sale, the Cookie and Candy Sale continued throughout the day on Saturday, Dec. 4 the day of the Christmas Parade of Lights when free hot cocoa was offered.
