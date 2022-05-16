An early Saturday morning single vehicle rollover near Meriden claimed the life of a Valley Falls man who was reared in Atchison County in the Lancaster area.
Robert D. Elias was pronounced dead at the scene according to a Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log report. KHP were dispatched about 4:20 a.m. May 14 to the crash scene near K4 mile marker 34.5 Northbound or 1.7 miles north of Meriden.
Elias was southbound as he drove a 2006 Silverado Chevrolet pickup along Westbound K-4 Highway when the vehicle left the roadway along the west shoulder. Elias overcorrected back toward the left and the pickup traveled across the roadway into the east ditch. The pickup continued down the embankment where it rolled and struck a tree. The vehicle came to rest in an upright position “hanging over a culvert.
The crash log indicated Elias was ejected and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of impact.
Elias was transported from the scene to Barnett Family Funeral Home in Oskaloosa, according to the crash log report.
