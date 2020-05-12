Motorists might expect to see a heavier presence of law enforcement along their travels within the city of Atchison and throughout the county as the Kansas Click or Ticket campaign rolls out next week.
The campaign commences Wednesday, May 18 and will continue throughout Sunday, May 31 as part of an initiative to bring awareness to promote safety and seat belt usage. Activities throughout the campaign are supported by grant funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation. The enforcement will be ongoing throughout all hours of the days. Statistics indicate seatbelt usage decreases during nighttime hours that result in the risk of unbelted crashes and a rise of injuries and death.
The purpose of Click It or Ticket is to reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said APD will be participating as in previous years.
“We have five officers assigned exclusively to focus on traffic safety during the days surrounding the Memorial Day holiday,” Wilson said. “The costs associated with this initiative are funded by KDOT.”
APD sponsors a number of other Special Traffic Enforcement Programs throughout the years, but APD officers consider the Memorial Day program to be of a specific importance because of summer months is time when there are more pedestrians, motorcycles and bicycles. The increased traffic is a reminder of the importance of safe driving, Wilson said.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said deputies from his office will be participating throughout the county. However, as of Tuesday he was unsure when they will take part in the initiative due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following are some statistical findings concerning the use of safety restraints:
*Fact: If the driver of a vehicle is not belted, only about 20 percent of the front-outboard passengers are belted. Statistics indicate if the driver is belted that about 98 percent of the front-outboard passengers have been observed to be belted. As for child passenger safety, Kansans ensure appropriate restraint with its youngest ones as children ages 0-4, are buckled into child safety seats at the rate of 98 percent. However, only 87 percent of 5- to 14-year old’s are properly restrained. This means that one out of eight Kansas children, aged 5-14, and is made vulnerable while traveling by the failure of their drivers to restrain them. Drivers, please make the safe choice- every trip, every time.
The aim of Click It or Ticket is simple: to effectively reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes. About 345 persons are involved in 170 crashes each day in Kansas. Only 7 percent of those who are unbelted are likely to escape without injury. Half of all fatalities occur among those who are not wearing a seat belt. While seat belts may not always prevent a serious or fatal injury, certainly no other piece of equipment within the vehicle provides more protection as stated in a press release.
Drivers will be met with strict enforcement of both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. These statutes require that all vehicle occupants must be appropriately restrained. Law enforcement officers can stop vehicles and issue tickets when they observe occupants riding unrestrained or without proper restraint. Occupants, ages 14 and over, are cited individually. If a passenger under the age of 14 is observed to be unrestrained the driver will be cited. The fine for an adult (18+) seat belt violation is $30. The fine for a youth (14-17) violation is $60, while the fine for a child (0-13) restraint violation is $60 plus a court cost charge of $100.
Children under the age of four must be correctly secured in an approved child safety seat. Children four through seven must be securely belted into an approved booster seat. Once a child is taller than 4 feet 9 inches and/or weighs more than 80 pounds the booster seat may be removed. All children, ages eight through 13, must wear seat belts. In addition, Kansas law prohibits persons under the age of 14 from riding in any part of a vehicle not intended for carrying passengers, such as a pickup bed. For answers to child safety restraint questions and the location of the nearest safety seat fitting station, or safety seat technician, contact the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office at 1-800-416-2522, or visit https://www.ktsro.org/resources.
Kansas’ overall adult seat belt compliance rate is 85 percent and ranges, by county, from 62 percent to 97 percent, with occupants in rural counties generally less likely to buckle up than those in urban counties. According to KDOT, this rural-urban difference in rates of buckling up is especially problematic because rural roadway conditions are often less forgiving than those in urban areas and the consequences of driver misjudgment – such as unsafe speed and failure to buckle up – are likely to be more severe in the event of a crash. Almost two-thirds of Kansas’ fatality crashes occur on rural roadways while these roads account for only one-third of all crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.