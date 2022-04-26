Atchison County native Colonel Leroy Stutz, USAF, retired, Vietnam POW addressed a crowd of veterans, families and friends who gathered in tribute to celebrate the first 100-year milestone for the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Atchison.
Stutz, a Hanoi Hilton survivor, spoke about his personal military experiences that began in Memorial Hall as a Kansas National Guardsman. He also shared insight about his connections to farm life in Atchison County in rural Effingham near Monrovia.
The event was Sunday, April 24 in the facility built to honor all in military service in WWI from Atchison County as a community activity center and as a memorial for the men and women in military service who gave all.
Stutz shared a story about his “Uncle Fritz” who was reared and worked on the family farm in rural Atchison County. Fritz served in France during WWI, as an infantry man and Fritz witnessed a U.S. Army transport wagon stuck, the driver whipped the horse to pull the wagon and free it from its stuck position. Stutz said Fritz witnessed the dilemma, approached the wagon, took over the reins, managed the horse and steered the wagon until it freely moved along the path. A commanding officer witnessed Fritz’s effort and promoted him from infantryman to take charge of the U.S. Army’s Horse Transport Company in France. While Fritz was in WWI military service he was impacted by the poisonous gas and suffered from a lung problem for the rest of his life, Stutz said.
Stutz pointed to the door leading into the Atchison Recreation Commission office and said that was where he enlisted in the Kansas National Guard in 1957. It was William Blair who taught him basic training of the military drills, Stutz said. He recalled his time in the National Guard when he was activated due to the flood of ’58. Stutz's job was to peel potatoes for all the people adversely impacted by the flood who came to Memorial Hall for a meal. He recalled another assignment during the flood along the Sixth Street corridor. Stutz said he had orders not to let anyone go past him. One man tried to persuade Stutz to let him through, and then left his area after access was denied. A bit later, Stutz said his commanding officer called to tell him it was OK to let the mayor go past the barricade.
Later Stutz received an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy and graduated in 1964. Following graduation he persuaded his Atchison County Community High School sweetheart, Karen Keirns to marry him and together they could see the world, Stutz said. The young couple went to live in Selma, Alabama for flight training. Their son, Brian was born in 1965.
Stutz said he drove Farm-All tractors along the fields in Monrovia. In Alabama he went from a tractor to planes. He was also trained in reconnaissance photography. One of his assignments was to pick up and sign a brand new $3.5 million plane on behalf of the U.S. Air Force in St. Louis, Missouri. Stutz was the first to pilot the aircraft. Later, Stutz was promoted to first lieutenant and assigned to Udorn, Thailand flying the RF-4C Phantom II. He received a Silver Star in November 1966.
Stutz and his co-pilot were struck by 57mm AAA ground fire about 25 miles from Hanoi, North Vietnam, they ejected from plane and were both captured. It was Stutz’s 85th combat mission.
Stutz recalled after his capture, he was stripped of all clothing except for his T-shirt and shorts then was beaten. He was taken to different prison camps. He referred to the first as “New Guy Village.” Another camp, Stutz referred to as “The Zoo” because the animals ran free and wandered along the outside, but the humans were all in cages.
There were eight cages at a camp known as “Little Las Vegas” where Stutz had lived in seven of the cages throughout his stay there. Stutz recalled during his imprisonment the water would be up to his ankles. Stutz spent some time at Hanoi Hilton, and lived in the cell next door to John McCain for about six months.
Stutz said it was about three-and-a-half years before his wife, Karen learned if he was alive or dead. She did not hear any information until after a POW informed U.S. officials during the release protocol that he had heard the name Stutz mentioned in a prison camp. It was at that point Stutz’s status was changed to POW from Missing in Action.
Stutz told his audience throughout the years he offers some advice about his and Karen’s enduring relationship.
“Pick the best looking girl in the group,” Stutz said, “and the one who means the most to you.”
Stutz said one thing the POWs were taught to boost morale throughout years of captivity was to tap out messages on the wall of their cells to one another via the four versus of “The Star Spangled Banner.” He said it would take a day to tap out one verse.
Stutz was promoted to captain while he was imprisoned, and was released along with about 600 Americans during Operation Homecoming in accordance with the Paris Peace Agreement. During his years of captivity, Stutz lost 68 pounds. He retired from the Air Force in 1994 after 30 years of active duty. About 22 years after Stutz returned home, the remains of his co-pilot, Captain Robert R. Gregory were returned to Gregory’s family members.
Other highlights of the centennial event included:
> American Legion Fleming-Jackson Seever Post # 6 and VFW Post 1175 Colors Guards presented and retrieved the colors. Rachel Good pasture sang the National Anthem.
> Patty Boldridge read a brief historic overview of the Atchison County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.
> A viewing of names of the Atchison County residents who gave all in military service from WWI to present was musically accompanied by Presbyterian Church Bell Choir members and bugled by Braden Grossman.
> Veterans present were photographed for a group photo to mark the event.
> Atchison County Historical Society and Memorial Hall Revitalization Committee members presented displays of WWI relics, posters, photographs and documents as well as other Memorial Hall vintage posters and photographs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.