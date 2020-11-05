Visitors are welcome to stop by and visit Atchison Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall that was built in the 1920s as a tribute to the men and women in military service during WWI. Commonly called Memorial Hall, the facility is a county-owned community activity center. It currently houses the Atchison Recreation Commission. Some activities include roller skating, indoor soccer, basketball, and walking. It is located in the 800 block of Commercial Street.
Two bronze plaques mounted onto the exterior of the building memorialize the Atchison County men and women who gave all while in military service.
