Travis Grossman, left, Chairwoman Casey Quinn and Vice-Chairman Eric Noll discusses recently completed assessment report concerning Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Hall.  

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Current and future uses of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall is a recent topic of discussion among Atchison County commission members.

Memorial Hall Trustee Travis Grossman presented an update to commissioners as a result of the recent analysis of needs assessments building use, and renovations prepared by WDM Architects. Commissioners approved the $24,150 expenditure back in the fall of 2022. Funding for the analysis was provided from a piece the county received by way of the American Rescue Plan Act.

