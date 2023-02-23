Current and future uses of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall is a recent topic of discussion among Atchison County commission members.
Memorial Hall Trustee Travis Grossman presented an update to commissioners as a result of the recent analysis of needs assessments building use, and renovations prepared by WDM Architects. Commissioners approved the $24,150 expenditure back in the fall of 2022. Funding for the analysis was provided from a piece the county received by way of the American Rescue Plan Act.
Director Scott Erickson, Atchison Recreation Commission, was also present for the discussion.
Grossman told commission that the analysis is grand, robust and very thorough. The document has also been received in time to apply for grant funding opportunities. The needs are tuckpointing, lighting, an additional restroom, and some heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and renovation of the stage area.
Grossman said the Memorial Hall trustees, supporters and Atchison Recreation leaders are hopeful to schedule few events a year featuring nationally recognized entertainment and some professional sporting events. These are the types of events, the facilities were intended and served as a venue for many years.
Top Videos
These types of events have the potential to be a regional draw and the ticket sales and concessions would be a source of revenue to offset expenses associated with facility, Grossman said.
Vice-chairman Eric Noll asked about the sound and lighting equipment necessary for large productions. Noll said he was skeptical if the acoustics would be up to the modern quality standards.
Grossman explained the artists bring in their own equipment for staging their productions. There are rentals available for the appropriate seating.
Chairwoman Casey Quinn said she has some concerns about the integrity of the building and referred to a recent sporting event. She said she saw "kids running amuck," and tearing the siding of the walls.
Commented