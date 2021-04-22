Leavenworth – The City of Leavenworth is excited to announce that one of its hometown heroes, Melissa Etheridge, will headline Camp Leavenworth, the two-day street festival, on Saturday, September 25. The iconic GRAMMY and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter and activist will be joined by several local and regional acts throughout the weekend. Camp Leavenworth will also feature fireworks, street food, family activities, shopping, and more. The festival launched in 2019 to celebrate the community and the city of Leavenworth and admission is free to the public.
In addition to the headline performance by Etheridge on Saturday, Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear will headline Friday at Camp Leavenworth. The full list of entertainers includes Katy Guillen and the Drive, The Freedom Affair, The MGDs, Grand Marquis, Nicole Springer, Unfit Wives, Tyler Gregory, 10th Avenue Quartet and Quite Frankly.
The festival will return to the same location in the streets, sidewalks and riverfront surrounding Leavenworth Landing Park. Several special attractions from last year’s event including the Silent Disco, Camp Crafty, Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, and the S’mores Station will return, along with many new adventurous activities.
“We are thrilled to be bringing Camp Leavenworth back for its second year this fall,” said Leavenworth’s mayor, Nancy Bauder. “Year two will have all of the same elements that attendees enjoyed in Fall 2019 with several new experiences to enjoy. Plus, we can’t wait to welcome Melissa Etheridge home to perform along with a stellar lineup of talented musicians throughout the weekend.”
Camp Leavenworth is seeking vendors, sponsors, and volunteers for the two-day event. Stay tuned for additional information in the months to come by visiting campleavenworth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.