Project Atchison members are inviting constituents to a community wide meet and greet the candidates running for open positions in the local school boards and cities’ elections in November.
The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11 at the Elks Lodge, 609 Kansas Avenue in Atchison.
The group is expecting 15 local candidates who will each have their own table so that constituents can walk around during the event and personally speak with candidates they wish to confer with.
Constituents will be able to ask questions, discuss viewpoints, and get acquainted with prospective leaders in the community. There will also be a voter registration table.
The event is free, light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
As of late September, 15 candidates indicated their intent to be present to meet with the public.
The candidates are:
> Atchison City Commission, three positions: Political newcomers -- David Deware and Michael White; Former City Commissioner Bill Murphy; and incumbents – Jesse F. Greenly, Lisa Moody, and Allen Reavis.
> USD 409 Board of Education candidates to fill four positions: Newcomers – Deborah Eplee, Allison Marschean, and Chuck Tilton; and incumbents, Sean P. Crittendon, Diane Liebsch, Carrie Sowers, and Brandi Ross.
> USD 377 Board of Education candidate, Trenton Beagle who is running for Position No. 5 to represent Walnut, Mt. Pleasant, and Center townships and a contiguous portion of the district in Jefferson County.
> Mayor City of Huron, Incumbent Jaquetta Peak is seeking another term to serve as the mayor of Huron.
Project Atchison is a grassroots organization committed to improving the quality of life in the community. Engagement in local government is key to the success of our community’s future and our goal is to help empower citizens to get involved.
