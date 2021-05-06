The graduating seniors from area schools are the focus of a special edition in the Saturday, May 8 edition of the Atchison Globe.
The “Class of 2021 Meet the Graduates” spotlights high school seniors. The following information lists the respective schools and commencement schedules:
*Atchison High School graduation will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27 on the football field in the stadium, 1500 West Riley Street. In the event of a chance of bad weather, plans are to move the graduation indoors, and each student will be limited to five tickets for guests. At 5 p.m. a baccalaureate precedes the graduation.
* Maur Hill-Mount Academy starts graduation day at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22 with a baccalaureate Mass at Mount St. Scholastica Monastery. Commencement begins at 10:45 a.m. in the Haverty Gymnasium at MH-MA campus, 1000 Green Street. Retiring Assistant Principal Richard Hunninghake, athletic director, will address the graduates.
*Atchison County Community High School seniors will graduate 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16 in the ACCHS gymnasium at 908 Tiger Road in Effingham, requesting guests wear face masks and follow COVID-19 protocols according to CDC recommendations.
*Jefferson County North seniors will graduate at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at JCN High School, 302 Fifth Street in Winchester.
* Doniphan County West seniors’ commencement is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, in the high school gymnasium, located at 402 East Main Street in Highland. Mask wearing and social distancing are recommended.
*Troy High School seniors are scheduled to receive their diplomas at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16 in the Donald M. Cash Football Field located at 319 South Park Street in Troy.
