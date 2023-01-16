The massive 1100hp Big Bud tractor received brand-new tires from Goodyear and is ready to go to work again. The tires are not ordinary tires. Imagine a tractor measuring 27 feet long, 25 feet wide and 14 feet tall!
It holds 1000 gallons of fuel and weighs more than 135,000 pounds when fully ballasted.
The engine is a Detroit, diesel 16V92T 16 cylinders, two-cycle engine.
For the past decade, the world’s biggest tractor had laid dormant in its shed at Heartland Museum in Clarion, Iowa.
But thanks to its owners and a team of experts at Titan International, the 1100hp beast has been shod with eight brand new Goodyear Opti Trac Low sidewalls (LSU) 1400/30R46 tires, which happen to be the world’s largest agriculture tires, according to Titan.
The tractor belongs to Rober and Randy Williams of Big Sandy, Montana, who bought it from the original owner Rossi Bros Cotton Farms in California. The Williams Bros used Big Bud 747 for cultivating until a tire suffered irreparable damage.
Its original tire manufacturer, United Tire Co. Of Canada, had stopped making its custom tires and as a result, Big Bud was retired and put on display at the Heartland Museum. The museum owners even built the tractor its own shed to “rest” in.
It has always been the Williams brothers’ dream to restore the Big Bud 747 to its former glory and bring it home to their farm in Montana, so they approached a local tire dealer, Janesville Tire Service, to come up with a solution.
“We came down here and tore it apart (one of the original tires) because it was beyond repair," Paul Becksstrand of Janesville Tire Service said. “I called Scott Sloan from Titan, they are a good company to work with."
Two years ago, Titan and Janesville Tire Service had Goodyear make the Low Sidewall (LSW) 1400/30R46 tires. They installed eight of the tires with new rims to support the dual LSW setup.
Titan Ag Product Manager/Global LSW, Scott Sloan, gave credit to Titan and Janesville Tire Service for help with the fitting of the tires as well as World Rim and Wheel for the rim modifications.
“That’s what we do, that’s our job here, to help users solve their problems,” Sloan said. “It’s the perfect match to put the world’s largest agriculture tires on the world’s largest agriculture tractor. We’re just proud of this project."
