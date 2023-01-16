Big Bud

The massive 1100hp Big Bud tractor is shown on a farm. 

 Submitted photo

The massive 1100hp Big Bud tractor received brand-new tires from Goodyear and is ready to go to work again. The tires are not ordinary tires. Imagine a tractor measuring 27 feet long, 25 feet wide and 14 feet tall!

It holds 1000 gallons of fuel and weighs more than 135,000 pounds when fully ballasted.

