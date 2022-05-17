The Street Division of Public Works has been working to replace deteriorated sections of curb and gutter along 17th Street between Main Street and Country Club Road in anticipation of an asphalt overlay later this year. The project has utilized Wastewater CIP dollars allocated for curb and gutter replacement in both 2021 and 2022.
To complete the project prior to the asphalt overlay, staff is requesting to utilize some of the annual stormwater improvements CIP allocation to finish the curb and gutter work. The amount needed from the $250,000 stormwater allocation is $35,000. The City has utilized the stormwater dollars to fund curb and gutter replacement in previous years, and this will not have an impact on currently scoped stormwater projects.
Also on the agenda, McNemee reported on the Amelia Earhart Festival plans to replace the wooden overlook structure this summer prior to LakeFest (July 15th). Because this is a replacement of an existing structure, it was not deemed necessary to implement procedures as outlined in the donations policy.
The arrangement will remain the same in terms of the AEF’s continuing responsibility to maintain the structure and any related landscaping. The project will have negligible impact on the City’s Insurance liability, and the AEF will be advised to submit its plans to the Building Inspector for review and consideration of a no-charge permit.
Authorization was given on both request from the commission.
