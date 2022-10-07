Mike McCrory hails from Santa Fe, New Mexico, he lived there until he attended the University of Colorado where he earned a degree in political science and a minor in Asian Studies.
After graduating he put his Asian studies to work with a tour of China in 1979.
“It was amazing, we could go anywhere we wanted in the country,” McCrory said. “The people were super friendly, certainly not at all like it is today.”
After returning to the United States, McCrory settled into a career of sales for the oil and gas industry. He worked his way up through the industry until he became president and COO of IHS Energy.
McCrory’s move to Atchison, Kansas, was accidental. McCrory and his wife Nora were visiting her mother, who happened to live in Lawrence, and it was at that time the couple realized that Denver was just getting too crowded. They decided to make a “must have” list for a community to move to in the future. When they showed the list to Nora’s mother, she said that Atchison fit the list. They decided to take a trip to Atchison.
The couple spent a day in Atchison and just knew it was the place to retire in the future. McCrory was taken so much by the community that he made a trip back to Atchison the next week, found a home and bought the home without Nora even seeing it! Nora ended up moving before her husband and had the home totally unpacked when McCrory arrived. (At this point, McCrory had a very big grin on his face.)
Top Videos
It didn’t take McCrory long to acclimate to life in Atchison. He found he had a couple of neighbors from Colorado. The people of Atchison were extremely helpful in finding things for McCrory to do; Rotary (he is now president), Chamber of Commerce, Main Street and even found a store front for an ice cream shop.
McCrory had never been in retail but he said that the headaches of learning the business go away every time a child gets an ice cream cone and their faces light up with delight. He named the shop Lickity Split and it is located on Commercial Street directly across from the YMCA.
One thing McCrory is thankful for is the Atchison hospitality. He said it is significant to the retailers to greet everyone that walks through the door. McCrory shared his thoughts on promoting small businesses and that is for the powers-to-be promote Atchison more locally, area, state and nationally.
“Our economy depends upon getting the word out about the many wonderful entities we have here in Atchison, like the tours, artists, stores, museums and wonderful hotels,” McCrory said.
McCrory had one last tidbit about wanting to encourage and help younger citizens in Atchison to be interested participating in the community.
“Let’s get our younger people more into the decision-making roles and leverage older people helping by mentoring them along the way,” McCrory said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.