CASA

May is National Supervised Visitation Awareness Month

 First Judicial District CASA Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Our agency provides three main programs for children and families in our communities including the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), Child Exchange and Visitation Center (CEVC), and trained Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Volunteers to advocate for children in our Judicial District. Additionally, CASA facilitates three classes available to the community including General Responsibilities as Separating Parents (GRASP), a Parenting in the Twenty-First Century Class and a Love and Logic based Parenting Class. First Judicial District CASA Association’s mission is protecting children today for stronger families tomorrow.