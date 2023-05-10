May is National Supervised Visitation Awareness Month
First Judicial District CASA Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization. Our agency provides three main programs for children and families in our communities including the Child Advocacy Center (CAC), Child Exchange and Visitation Center (CEVC), and trained Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Volunteers to advocate for children in our Judicial District. Additionally, CASA facilitates three classes available to the community including General Responsibilities as Separating Parents (GRASP), a Parenting in the Twenty-First Century Class and a Love and Logic based Parenting Class. First Judicial District CASA Association’s mission is protecting children today for stronger families tomorrow.
May is National Supervised Visitation Awareness Month. This month, First Judicial District CASA Association recognizes and supports SVAM with our Child Exchange and Visitation Center. This program is a court ordered service which ensures the safety of children while visiting with their non-residential parents. CASA and our CEVC program make it possible for children to spend quality time with their non-residential parents in a safe and neutral setting. This setting is crucial for the development and well-being of a child, especially in providing much needed family time while in foster care.
May is a time to observe the important role that the Child Exchange and Visitation Center plays in protecting children and strengthening families," said Deborah Liles, Volunteer Recruiter. "Everyone's participation is critical, and we are especially in need of CEVC Volunteers in Atchison County. Focusing on ways to connect with families is the best thing our community can do to ensure a child’s needs are being met.”
For more information about the CEVC Program, how you can volunteer and activities during the month of May and throughout the year, contact First Judicial District CASA Association at 913-359-7286 and visit www.casalvks.org.
