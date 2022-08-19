The Atchison Area Community Foundation has announced great news for the Match Day kickoff campaign. Jonathan Mize, AACF president, said that $29,401.60 has already been raised by Thursday noon. Mize said, "I hope this is a good sign that we will raise more than we did last year, over $300,000.
Organizations will set up a small display at the Atchison Event Center so the public can talk to the presenters. The event starts at 4pm and lasts till 6pm.
