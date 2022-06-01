The Atchison Area Community Foundation (which will be referred to as AACF) has set Match Day 2022 for Friday, August 19 at the Atchison Event Center. A Happy Hour Event is planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Online gifts can be given at www.ALLABOARDATCHISON.COM from noon Thursday, August 18th to Sunday, August 21 at 11:59 p.m. There will be matching dollars totaling $100,000 available.
Organizations must be fund holders with AACF in order to participate in the Match Day events. Organizations may set up a small table to display materials, organizations are encouraged to wear matching shirts or name tags to help identify the organization to donors.
During the event, drawings for an extra $500 (totaling $2000), every 30 minutes for donors in attendance, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The AACF donation guidelines are: the fund must have a minimum of $1000 balance, 100% of donor gifts will be added to the fund, and the 50% match will also be added to the fund. Combined donations up to a total of $8000 will be matched at 50%, giving a maximum of $4000 in matching funds to any one organization.
Donations between $25 and $8000 are matched at 50% per fund per donor. Online gifts can be made at the website for 24 hours. Check donations are one check per donor and made to Atchison Area Community Foundation. There is a separate form provided to indicate which fund will benefit. Donations can also be mailed to the Atchison Area Community Foundation at P.O. Box 249, Atchison, KS 66002, and must be postmarked on or before August 22, 2022. All donations are tax deductible. Donations made through the website portal will have the option of covering the credit card transaction fee.
Guidelines for donations are simple, participating organizations making donations to their own funds will not qualify for the match, donors can remain anonymous by checking the box, donors are encouraged to make gifts in person at the event, if not able to attend, another individual may bring a gift for them. Checks can be mailed but they must be postmarked on or before August 22. There will be volunteers that can help with the donor gifts at the event. Participating organization representatives are asked not to help with gift acceptance at the event. A leadership board will show the amounts being raised by each fund throughout the day.
The deadline to sign up to participate is July 8. If you have a question please contact Jonathan Mize.
If you are not sure what AACF or Match Day is, we will give you some background in this article.
The AACF’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the Atchison area. It also has the vision to increase charitable giving by educating and connecting donors to community needs they care about. Having core values such as service with accountability, integrity, quality, respect, and transparency makes it a worthy foundation.
In partnering with local non-profits and causes, the AACF now serves over 33 independent funds under its umbrella, 10 of which were established in 2021. The total year-end assets were $999,814, just shy of the million-dollar mark.
Last year there were 599 gifts made from the public totaling $249,760 and with the matching funds, as well as $2000 in prize drawings provided by event sponsors, the grand total came to $331,761.
The AACF is governed by a board of directors, Jonathan Mize is chairman and president. The committees are an asset and strategic development, finance, grants and scholarships, and marketing and special events.
AACF's website is www.atchisonfoundation.org. AACF also has a Facebook page under Atchison Area Community Foundation.
There are two types of funds that AACF has: endowed funds are established to protect the principal. The principal is not available for spending as per the establishment of the fund. Distributions will be made in perpetuity according to the fund's charitable purposes, for as long as they can be served. The expendable fund is established with the intent that both earnings and principal will be distributed for charitable causes. Once the gift and related earnings are exhausted, the fund terminates unless additional gifts are made.
Available funds are Agency Funds, which are established by a 501(C)(3), Designated Funds, which are established to receive gifts for a specific purpose, and Donor Advised Funds are established to make your gift decision when you know what you want to give to. It is a tax-efficient, highly convenient, and remarkably simple charitable giving vehicle. The tax deduction can be taken for the current year, plus the money gets invested and grows, tax-free. The donor fund also provides an opportunity for family involvement.
The Scholarship Fund was established to provide an individual with support for intellectual enhancement.
Field of Interest Funds is established in mind for several donors with similar causes of interest.
The AACF is making it easier than ever for helping clients establish charitable funds. By partnering with AACF, it is possible to manage client assets while meeting their tax and charitable goals. Your clients with one of the most trusted philanthropic leaders in the community. With the help of AACF, clients can support the causes they care about most while gaining maximum tax benefits under the law. There is a variety of giving options and AACF can help your clients achieve their charitable dreams.
Major importance to legal and financial advisors, community foundations provide an attractive, cost-effective alternative for clients considering the establishment of a private foundation.
The AACF professional advisors can convert non-managed client assets, such as real estate, businesses, personal property, or art into charitable dollars that you may be able to manage. It also offers clients a value-added service by connecting them to a trusted philanthropic organization. In many instances, retain the client's charitable assets at a financial institution and continue to manage the client's charitable giving.
Potential candidates might include anyone who is planning on selling a company, has high capital gains tax exposure, is in a transition phase of life, wants a charitable deduction now, want to grow their contributions tax-free over time, have a desire to give back to the community or just want to leave a legacy for future generations.
There is also an Atchison Community Memorial Fund which will honor a loved one by benefiting the community.
Grants may be made in the following area to benefit the community; arts and humanities, basic human needs and disaster relief, children and youth, community development and leadership, conservation, preservation and beautification, education, the elderly, and health care, and mental health.
