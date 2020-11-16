Spectators and guests attending Tiger winter sports activities in Effingham are required to wear a face mask or suitable facial covering in accordance with the CDC guidelines, or leave the facility is what USD 377 Board of Education members decided by consensus.
Board members made their decision at their Nov. 11 meeting during a discussion concerning the spread of COVID-19 and how to lower the risk of exposure from during the indoor sports and other activities’ season from visiting teams where mask and social distancing are not the normal practices. Board members unanimously voted to allow boys basketball and girls to play basketball in different gyms and to issue four tickets to each athlete.
Athletic and Activities Director CY Wallisch said that allows the gymnasiums to be at a capacity of 25 percent, which is way below the current Kansas State High School Activities guidelines. Wallisch said he often consults with Dr. Bonnie Tackett, Medical Director, of the Atchison County Health Department, and she has indicated she feels comfortable with the 25 percent capacities.
Board members also reviewed a report showing the total cases of positive cases and the quarantines since the start of school up to early morning hours on Nov. 11. Only three students and one staff member had been positively infected. However, there have been 52 students and five staff members in quarantined.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis said the key issue to whether or not the school can stay open hinges on staffing to keep the schools in operation. The more rampant the spread in the community the more available staffing becomes an issue. Currently there are no substitute teachers available from the list.
“We will have to do our best to cover internally,” Gaddis said. “We will just have to push through.”
Gaddis explained he means administrative staff members, specialty resource educators and counselors will all have to be available to take over in the classrooms whenever there is a shortfall of teachers.
The goal is to stay open have kids in school as long as possible, Gaddis said we’re limping along as staff members go into quarantine or isolate, but we will pull through by being careful and urging the CDC guidelines.
Wallisch thanked the board members for the decisions they have made regarding the district’s COVID-19 protocols because that is the reason why there has been less cases of infection in comparison to other schools.
“Things are good here,” Wallisch said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people. We are better off for what you put in place. Thank you.”
Gaddis said he is the only staff member who had tested positive, and shared his experience.
“You have no idea you have this until you have it,” Gaddis said of the virus’ course until the onset of symptoms.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Unanimously prioritized intercom replacements and upgrades on the maintenance list.
* Recognized Boys Cross Country Team members Logan Rose and Haeden Forbes for their accomplishments for placing in the North East Kansas League and Regional competitions, and Haeden placed 18th in the State competition; and the ACCJHS football team for a third-place finish in the NEKL standings.
*Approved to move forward and seek bids toward the purchase installation and construction of a greenhouse for the outdoor learning campus, with some funding allocated and provided through the Atchison County Community Education Foundation as well as other sources; and discussed a proposed lease agreement between the district and ACCEF concerning the ACCJHS expansion.
*Accepted two different grant funding awards: $7,365 from the Patterson Family Foundation to cover COVID expenses; and a Blue Cross Blue Shield Wellness Grant applied for by Andrew Eckert for physical education supplies.
*Extended supplemental positions to: Andrew Eckert – head junior high boys basketball coach; Alex Thornburgh – freshman boys basketball coach; Paul Courter, Mitch Oswald and Thornburgh – head football coaches each a third of the position.
*Hired: Megan Montgomery – substitute teacher; Coleen Cavanaugh, Ryan Dunn, Jacob Collins and Bradley Stanley – all to serve as part-time custodians for $10 an hour.
*Accepted resignations/separations from: Cody Sprang as the head ACCHS track coach; and Darryl Cox and Roxanne Cox as part-time custodians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.