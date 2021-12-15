The mask requirement will remain in place for the Atchison Public Schools for a while even into the New Year as agreed by a consensus of school board members during their regular meeting.
Masks and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the schools buildings among students, staff and Atchison County were among the topics discussed Monday, Dec. 10 at Central School.
Dr. Renee L. Nugent, superintendent of 409 schools, said the district held steady throughout the semester with no more than one or two positive COVID cases at one time until November when the cases climbed to three positives. After Thanksgiving the number doubled from three to six. As of Dec. 6 there were 11 positive cases. Countywide the COVID count also reflected an upward trend. Board members agreed they have concerns that during Christmas there might be greater risks of infection as families gather, and possibly it might be a better time to re-visit the issue in January.
Nugent and board members that included out going Board Member Rep. John Eplee, MD, credited the school principals for keeping their masks on and diligently testing to make sure the kiddos and students can stay in school during the pandemic.
Eplee strongly recommended the mask requirement at this point due to COVID activity in the community as a whole that appears to be increasing as related to new variants. “The masks are benefit than risks,” Eplee said.
Before Eplee left his seat at the USD 409 Board of Education table, his colleagues bid him adieu accolades of appreciation for his service throughout his three 4-year terms.
Board President Carrie Sowers presented Eplee an engraved plaque to mark his years on the board and thanked him.
Eplee has been a great mentor and a great friend to the district, Sowers said.
Eplee reflected on some of what he considered to be accomplishments throughout his tenure, like to see an evolving ability to make the district more tech savvy, and a bond levy to improve the quality of education for all students as well as some structural and capital improvements.
“This is not a rubber-stamp board,” Eplee said as he referred to the rounds of mascot controversy and the emergence of the Phoenix, mascot that seemingly is a uniter. Eplee also credited his years on the school board for his inspiration to pursue a seat in the Kansas Legislature in effort to ensure education is adequately funded. He shared his belief and confidence the matter is currently on track for the foreseeable future.
In January, Deborah Eplee will fill the seat Eplee, her husband, vacated. She was successful in her bid to run as a school board candidate for a 4-year term as a result of the general election in November.
Board members observed a moment of silence in memorial tribute to Ramona Wilson, a first-grade teacher at Atchison Elementary School who unexpectedly died a few days prior to the meeting.
Concerning other matters, Board members:
Excused themselves from public session go behind closed doors for 15 minutes to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with Scott. Board members returned, and after the public meeting resumed, they unanimously took the following action:
> Accepted resignations from: Atchison High School Head High School Volleyball Coach Liz Harris; AHS Assistant Volleyball Coach Jodie Stillwell; Ethel Lynne Ball, in-school suspension and National Honor Society sponsor; and Paraeducator Kathryn (Kathy) Estes all effective at the end of the 2021-22 schoolyear. Ball, and Estes are resigning for retirement purposes. Ashley Funk – the fourth-grade spring lunch supervisor at Atchison Elementary School resignation was effective Dec. 17.
Board members accepted resignations from the following paraeducators: Alexandria Denton, effective Nov. 11, and Regan Magee, effective Dec. 3, both from Atchison Middle School; Ann Smith, effective Dec. 16 from AES; and Carley Chase, effective Dec. 10, AHS.
> Made recommendations for employment: Kathryn Johnson to serve as COVID Tester, for USD 409, a 2-year position, effective since Nov. 15; and Tina Denton, AMS custodian, since Nov. 29.
> Approved transfers: Peyton Nigus from kindergarten special education teacher at AES to Ninth-12th grade, Special education teacher at AHS, effective Monday, Jan. 3, 2022; and Annalese Schelvan, AES, from kindergarten teacher to special education teacher , at AES, effective Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
> Approved supplemental contracts for: Taylor Funk – AHS assistant wrestling coach; Elliot Smith – AMS eighth-grade lunch supervisor; and Payton Nigus – women’s assistant wrestling coach at AHS.
Concerning other matters, board members:
> Heard a report and from Director Lucas Hunziger, Technical Education, Highland Community College, about activities and updates.
> Heard a report from Principal LaTisha Downing, about the Central School classes, activities and transition from former building to the new location in the formers Roosevelt Building at 301 ½ North Fifth Street. Student activities include Poetry Cafe, The ARK, Random Acts of Kindness Club and numerous service projects. Downing said 57 students are served at Central School, the visible learners rise and shine and start each day with a creed, and successful family engagement activities.
> Re-appointed Jim Smith to serve another 4-year term on the Atchison Recreation Commission. Smith was the only patron to express an interest to serve on the Commission Board. Smith’s current term expires Friday, Dec. 31.
>Heard from three different individuals address the board during the time set aside for public comments. Laura Calhoun about inclusion training; Mary Beth Wohlgemuth, a speech paraeducator, expressed concerns between students and classified staff; and Allison Marschean about diversity and inclusion, and potential risks associated with a lack of masking hygiene.
