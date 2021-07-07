A decision regarding the mascot is on the agenda for the upcoming USD 409 Board of Education meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 12 in the community room at the BOE office located at 626 Commercial Street.
Board members made their decision to proceed with the mascot change at their April meeting. Since that time they have hosted open forums to hear public comment, reviewed survey result and have discussed options. At the June meeting, board members agreed to table the matter until this month in effort to make an announcement of a new mascot by the start of school.
The public may address the board soon after the meeting starts with certain guidelines: sign in the “Request to Appear Before the Board” sheet located on the table at the entrance; comments are subject to a time limit; groups shall assign a spokesperson; all comments are limited to issues and not personalities of district employees, students or other persons.
Concerning other matters, Board members:
> Expect to hear reports and updates about: The Highland Community College Technical Center from Lucas Hunziger, The Atchison County Neighborhood Revitalization Program from Justin Pregont; and an update about fundraising efforts to renovate the soccer field from Stephanie Affield.
> Consider resolutions for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as agreements for food service, legal services and acceptance of a Juvenile Justice Authority grant funding and donation of water bottles.
>Review and discuss on first reading reaffirmations of Policy JFA through Policy JGFB.
>Expect to recess from public meeting session to go behind closed doors for an executive session to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. After public session resumes, board members might take action regarding the personnel matters discussed before they adjourn the meeting.
On June 29, board members gathered for a special meeting for a critique of their self-evaluation from Brian Jordan, of the Kansas School Board Association.
Board members also took the following action to approve: the real estate contract terms for the sale of Central School; transfer of and funds; void outstanding checks that are 24 months or older; and approved on second reading the 2021 Handbooks in effort to have them ready by enrollment time.
Board members also:
> Accepted resigations from: Nic Rebant—middle school girls head basketball coach; Orlando Rivera – assistant boys high school basketball coach; Nina Hewitt – first-grade teacher; Bridgett Baker – seventh-grade team leader; Heather Shepher, a paraeducator, Mary Stewart—summer maintenance , and Tracy Cline – summer school.
> Approved recommendations of employment: Beth Meit –seventh- grade English teacher; Lisa Lowry – elementary teacher; Brandy Enzbrenner and Abiguel Durnin as paraeducators.
> Approved transfer for Dawn Smith from seventh-grade English to ninth-12-grade English teacher.
>Approved supplementals for: Pat Battle as assistant high school football coach and Jennifer Smith as sixth-grade team leader.
