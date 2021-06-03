The Atchison Public Schools Mascot Committee members have narrowed the field concerning the path to a new mascot.
Patrons are asked to participate in the final decision by filling out the final USD 409 Mascot Survey to help choose the new mascot. The survey will close Wednesday, June 9. The Mascot Committee representatives are planning to share the results with public and 409 Board of Education members during the 6 p.m. Monday, June 14 board meeting in the community room at the Board Office located at 626 Commercial Street.
Click on the following link:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSddpEUycWFvPLuvZPM0yzp2dHc5JWw7byaocbe8mzZQ8JqszA/viewform?usp=sf_link
There are four options for a K-12 Mascot.
The choices are:
* Phoenix.
*Bison.
*Red Storm.
*Eagles.
AHS Assistant Principal Lindsey Hansen communicated by an email that committee members determined the four options for consideration are the best fit in compliance with the 409’s non-discriminatory policy. The “A” will continue to be utilized throughout the district. Therefore it was not a choice for a mascot. The current red and yellow colors utilized at Atchison High School will expand as school colors district wide.
