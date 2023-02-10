I was recently reading the gospel story of Mary and Martha. They were two sisters who, with their brother Lazarus, were friends of Jesus, and whose home he enjoyed visiting. In this story, Mary is apparently, as told in Luke 10:38-42, sitting at Jesus' feet listening. Martha is described as "distracted by many tasks," and she complains to Jesus to tell Mary to come help her. Jesus replies, "Martha, Martha, you are anxious about many things. There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part and it will not be taken away from her."
The lesson here has often been interpreted to be that action and contemplation are somehow pitted against one another and that one is "the better part." The modern western mind has often seen the two as establishing a hierarchy where the person living an ordinary life in the world is somehow not as good as one who is in some kind of religious life. Actually, early Christian writers used the Bethany family as a symbol for every human person. At times, one is the bustling servant like Martha; at other times, the peacefully listening Mary; and at yet other times the sick and dying Lazarus. We all long to be appreciated, aided, understood, loved, healed.
There is wisdom, along with necessity, in knowing which should be at the forefront when. We cannot ignore the practical realities of life. Martha knew the dinner would not cook itself. It is hard to imagine that Jesus's words should be taken to suggest that some people just sit at his feet, having merited the better part, and never need to be concerned about any worldly matters. To everything, Ecclesiastes says, there is a season. Hospitality to another usually requires both providing physically and being warmly attentive.
Jesus' instruction to Martha is that she should not be anxious, not be distracted by so many concerns. We are often tempted to fuss about details that really make us less attentive to others even though we feel we have to do all these things for their benefit. Usuallly our expressions of joy at the guest's presence are far more important than the fanciness of the food. Even more distracting for Martha (and often for ourselves) is focusing on what another is not doing. Martha makes it clear that she considers the situation unfair and that her sister needs to carry more of the load. It seems that Jesus is more concerned about the spirit in which we serve others.
In every family, every workplace, every worship community, there are temptations to judge what another is doing or not doing. There are temptations to concentrate on so many distractions that we say we don't have time to pray. There are temptations to rationalize that whatever we are doing is the better part and not say, "Can I help you?"
The fruit of a truly contemplative life, where one has taken the time to let go of the busyness in order to truly listen, is that we can see that all of life is of a single piece. When we get too agitated about all the practical things, we are to seek God's word in prayer. When we hear the word, we will see the needs of others around us and want to help. When we are suffering in any way, we will accept the care of others and be comforted by God's touch.
What, then, is the better part? It would be wonderful if it was always sitting in rapt contemplation of the presence of God. But, rather, it is the ability to see and attend to the presence of God even while doing the hard, dirty work.
