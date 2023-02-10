View From the Mount

I was recently reading the gospel story of Mary and Martha. They were two sisters who, with their brother Lazarus, were friends of Jesus, and whose home he enjoyed visiting. In this story, Mary is apparently, as told in Luke 10:38-42, sitting at Jesus' feet listening. Martha is described as "distracted by many tasks," and she complains to Jesus to tell Mary to come help her. Jesus replies, "Martha, Martha, you are anxious about many things. There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part and it will not be taken away from her."

The lesson here has often been interpreted to be that action and contemplation are somehow pitted against one another and that one is "the better part." The modern western mind has often seen the two as establishing a hierarchy where the person living an ordinary life in the world is somehow not as good as one who is in some kind of religious life. Actually, early Christian writers used the Bethany family as a symbol for every human person. At times, one is the bustling servant like Martha; at other times, the peacefully listening Mary; and at yet other times the sick and dying Lazarus. We all long to be appreciated, aided, understood, loved, healed.

