IOWA CITY, IOWA-- This spring, more than 5,100 University of Iowa undergraduate, graduate, and professional students earned their degrees. These Hawkeyes have engaged, excelled, and stretched to reach their goals -- despite a pandemic.
Mark McDermed of Atchison, was among the students conferred their degrees. McDermed was a student in the College of Law whose program of study was Law. The degree awarded was a Juris Doctor.
