Mark Felvus will be serving as the new assistant principal and activities director at Atchison High School, effective Thursday, July 1.
Felvus has been serving as the principal of the Garden City Alternate Education Center for the past three years, according to a USD 409 press release. Prior to his time in Garden City, Felvus was in Marion assisting student success as their high school counselor. In 20 years of education, he has worked with all ages of students, teaching, counseling, coaching, and within administration.
Felvus and his family will be coming to Atchison from Garden City. Felvus has enjoyed the opportunity to be active in coaching youth sports as well as coaching middle school football, basketball, and track and high school women’s basketball and high school baseball throughout his time as an educator. He also enjoyed the opportunity to promote Scholars Bowl, Forensics, and the Performing Arts during his time in Marion.
Felvus received his Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education, K-9, from MidAmerica Nazarene University in 2001. He followed that with his Master’s in Counseling and Student Development from Kansas State University in 2011 and a Master’s in Building Administration from Emporia State University in 2017.
Felvus has been married to his wife, Jenny, for 22 years and they have four children. Their two younger children are still at home and are excited to attend Atchison Middle School and Atchison High School. Jenny Felvus will be joining the AMS faculty as the sixth-grade math teacher, effective Thursday, July 1.
The Felvus family members are eager to get to Atchison and are looking forward to being active members of the community.
